Cash Wheeler’s Criminal Case Expunged by Florida Court

AEW star Cash Wheeler has officially put his 2023 legal troubles behind him. Florida court documents dated May 5, 2025, confirm that Wheeler’s criminal case has been fully expunged, wiping it from his record and bringing a final resolution to a saga that had loomed for nearly two years.

Wheeler, one half of FTR, was arrested in August 2023 and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm in connection to an alleged road rage incident. The charge remained open and unresolved until this latest court action.

Throughout the ordeal, Wheeler reportedly received strong backing from AEW colleagues. Multiple sources noted that many within the company felt the charge did not align with his true character, and believed he had been falsely accused.

Behind the scenes, there was a shared view that Wheeler had invested substantial effort and resources to clear his name, and the expungement marks the end of a chapter that many in AEW saw as an unnecessary blemish on his reputation.

