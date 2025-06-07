Seth Rollins Reveals Personal Side of Paul Heyman in Recent Interview

Although Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman are now a powerful force on WWE Raw, Rollins recently pulled back the curtain on a more personal side of his on-screen manager. In a recent interview, Rollins offered fans a look beyond the character, revealing something many might not expect about the legendary advocate.

While speaking with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show, Rollins was asked to share a little-known fact about Heyman. Without hesitation, Rollins replied, “Paul’s a great dad.”

He continued, “That’s something that people may not know about him. I do not want to blow your spot Paul E, but you’re a pretty good dad, dude. Loves his kids more than anything in the world. I’ve known Paul now for almost 15 years, so I’ve watched his kids grow from little tykes to now they’re like full grown people.”

Since WrestleMania 41, Rollins and Heyman have worked closely on screen, with Heyman aiding Rollins during his main event clash. Their alliance has since grown into a full-fledged faction, now including Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Rollins is set to compete in tonight’s Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.