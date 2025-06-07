Injured Superstar to Appear at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Despite Injury

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is expected to make an appearance in some capacity at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event today in Los Angeles, as reported by PWInsider.com.

Mysterio has been sidelined since April 2025 after suffering a torn groin, which required surgery and ruled him out of a planned match at WrestleMania 41. Although he is not cleared for in-ring competition, his involvement at Worlds Collide could still hold importance given his longstanding ties to both promotions.

The LWO will be in action at the show, with Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado, who is stepping in for the injured Joaquin Wilde, facing AAA stars Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana in trios competition. Mysterio’s presence at ringside or in a segment could provide a symbolic moment for the historic crossover between WWE and AAA.

