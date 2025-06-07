Triple H Reportedly Films WrestleMania 42 Tease Before SmackDown

WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for a major announcement ahead of this weekend’s Money in the Bank premium live event.

Before this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown went live from the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California, Triple H reportedly filmed a segment that may have teased plans for a significant change in direction. The episode itself featured several high-profile stars including Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, John Cena, and Stephanie Vaquer, who all appeared in final match build-ups before Saturday’s event.

John Cena and Logan Paul had a heated face-off with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, setting the tone for their high-stakes tag team match. Meanwhile, Ripley and Vaquer joined forces in six-woman tag team action. However, what might end up being the most newsworthy moment of the night never made it to air.

According to Fightful Select, a production setup involving a black SUV was spotted before SmackDown began, with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H filming content for what appears to be a major future announcement. One line reportedly included in the taping was: “Anything worth doing is worth doing twice.”

WWE had previously announced that WrestleMania 42 would take place in New Orleans, but those plans have since changed. The city is now scheduled to host the 2026 Money in the Bank event instead, with speculation mounting that WrestleMania 42 is heading to Las Vegas. Triple H’s segment may be the beginning of WWE’s official reveal.

