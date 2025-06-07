Cedric Alexander Reportedly in Talks with TNA Wrestling

Former WWE star Cedric Alexander may soon be making his way to TNA Wrestling, as interest in the high-flying free agent continues to build behind the scenes.

PWInsider.com reports there has been “a lot of talk about TNA interest in former WWE star Cedric Alexander.” Alexander became a free agent earlier this year after his release from WWE in February and the expiration of his 90-day non-compete clause.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, PWInsider added, “We haven’t been able to 100% lock down that he’s coming in,” but suggested that “where there’s smoke, sometimes there is indeed fire.”

A former WWE Cruiserweight and United States Champion, Alexander is widely respected for his dynamic in-ring style, which would make him a natural fit for TNA’s fast-paced X-Division.

