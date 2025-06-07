×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Cedric Alexander Reportedly in Talks with TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2025
Cedric Alexander Reportedly in Talks with TNA Wrestling

Former WWE star Cedric Alexander may soon be making his way to TNA Wrestling, as interest in the high-flying free agent continues to build behind the scenes.

PWInsider.com reports there has been “a lot of talk about TNA interest in former WWE star Cedric Alexander.” Alexander became a free agent earlier this year after his release from WWE in February and the expiration of his 90-day non-compete clause.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, PWInsider added, “We haven’t been able to 100% lock down that he’s coming in,” but suggested that “where there’s smoke, sometimes there is indeed fire.”

A former WWE Cruiserweight and United States Champion, Alexander is widely respected for his dynamic in-ring style, which would make him a natural fit for TNA’s fast-paced X-Division.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy