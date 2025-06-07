×
The Miz Stepping Away From WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2025
It looks like The Miz is set to step away from WWE television for the foreseeable future.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, a segment hinted at the split between The Miz and Carmelo Hayes, seemingly setting the stage for Miz’s temporary departure from WWE programming.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Miz will soon head to London to begin hosting duties for Amazon Prime’s reboot of American Gladiators. At this time, there is no word on how long production will last, meaning his absence could be an extended one.

Fans might find it surprising that the series is being filmed outside the United States, but regardless, excitement remains high for the show’s return.

We will provide updates on The Miz’s WWE status as more information surfaces.

