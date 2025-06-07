×
AEW Adds Alex Windsor to Its Women’s Roster

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2025
AEW continues to bolster its women's division with international talent, as Alex Windsor has officially joined the promotion.

The announcement came following her match at Pro Wrestling EVE 135 in London, where IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri successfully defended her title against Windsor. After the match, Windsor addressed the crowd and confirmed that the bout marked her final appearance on the independent scene for now, as she has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Windsor is no stranger to AEW fans. She is married to current AEW star Will Ospreay and has made several appearances for the company over the years. A product of the Knight wrestling family, she was trained by Saraya's relatives and began her career in 2009. Her resume includes stints with Progress, Tokyo Joshi Pro, New Japan, and Pro Wrestling EVE.

AEW’s acquisition of Windsor further underscores the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its women’s division with global talent.

