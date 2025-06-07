WWE Confirms AAA Creative Team Following Acquisition

Following a significant shakeup in international wrestling, the future direction of AAA’s creative team is starting to take shape under WWE's leadership.

After WWE officially acquired AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend this past April, the integration of both companies is beginning to show on-screen. Most recently, El Hijo del Vikingo reclaimed the AAA Mega Championship after defeating Alberto El Patron, signaling the beginning of a new era for the promotion.

As anticipation builds for the first co-promoted WWE-AAA event taking place tomorrow, attention is now turning to who will guide the creative vision of AAA moving forward.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports that the creative team will consist of Jeremy Borash, Konnan, and Moody Jack Melendez. The trio are expected to shape storylines and booking as AAA transitions under WWE’s direction.

Konnan and Melendez are both expected to be in attendance for the Worlds Collide event in California. Earlier this week, Melendez was also spotted at the WWE Performance Center alongside WWE Legend Savio Vega, hinting at further collaboration between WWE and AAA talent and producers.

