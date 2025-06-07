×
Former TNA Actress Julia Reilly Has Passed Away

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2025
Earlier this year, Julia Reilly, best known to wrestling fans for her brief and controversial role as Claire Lynch in TNA Wrestling, sadly passed away.

As reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reilly was found deceased in her Orlando home two months ago after missing a scheduled appearance. It has been noted that she passed from natural causes.

Reilly’s involvement in professional wrestling came during a 2012 storyline in TNA, where her character was at the center of an angle involving AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, and Frankie Kazarian. The plot, which suggested an affair and pregnancy, received overwhelmingly negative feedback from fans and critics. Once Reilly was identified, she became the target of online harassment, ultimately prompting her to exit the role. The angle was quietly scrapped following her departure.

A memorial website has been launched by Reilly’s family in her honor.

We extend our sincere condolences to Julia Reilly’s loved ones during this difficult time.

