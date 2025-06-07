Final Card For WWE Money In The Bank 2025

WWE returns tonight with one of its most unpredictable annual events, as Money in the Bank airs live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. With championship opportunities on the line, the premium live event will feature two high-stakes ladder matches, a blockbuster tag team showdown, and a personal grudge match for championship gold.

The marquee tag team main event will see Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena team up with United States Champion Logan Paul to battle World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. This collision comes in the aftermath of Cena’s controversial interference at May’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, setting the stage for a clash of champions.

Two dangerous Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will also take place. The men’s field is stacked with championship pedigree and rising stars: Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Penta El Zero Miedo, Solo Sikoa, AJ Styles, and “El Grande Americano” Chad Gable will all look to secure the coveted briefcase that guarantees a world title shot.

In the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia will be joined by two yet-to-be-revealed participants. The winner will earn a contract for a women’s title match at any time of their choosing.

In a deeply personal rivalry, Lyra Valkyria will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against her former tag team partner and mentor, Becky Lynch. Since turning her back on Valkyria after WrestleMania 41, Lynch has targeted the title, but this match comes with high stakes , if she loses, she cannot challenge for the championship again while Valkyria holds it.

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Full Card

Tag Team Match : John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match : Seth Rollins vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Chad Gable vs. AJ Styles

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match : Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia vs. TBD vs. TBD

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

How To Watch WWE Money In The Bank 2025