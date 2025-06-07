WWE Confirms Return of King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments at Night of Champions

WWE has officially announced the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

During the June 6th episode of WWE SmackDown, the company confirmed the revival of the prestigious tournament, with both Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis on hand to make the announcement.

The tournament will kick off next week, with the finals scheduled for June 28, 2025, at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The victors of the King and Queen of the Ring will each earn a championship match at WWE SummerSlam later this year.

To determine the finalists, each brand will host two four-way matches, with the winners advancing to the semifinals. These semifinals will feature cross-brand competition to determine the ultimate King and Queen.

The King and Queen of the Ring was last held in 2024, also in Saudi Arabia. That event saw Gunther defeat Randy Orton to claim the King of the Ring title, while Nia Jax triumphed over Lyra Valkyria to become the Queen of the Ring.