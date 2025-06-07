×
John Cena Blasts Fans Over “We Want Truth” Chants on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2025
During the June 6th, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, the crowd in Bakersfield erupted with chants of “We Want Truth,” expressing their frustration over WWE’s decision not to renew R-Truth’s contract. The moment occurred while WWE Champion John Cena was in the ring, and the reaction from fans prompted a scathing on-air retort from the veteran star.

Cena fired back with a heated response, declaring, “You can’t handle the truth! You want our truth? Our truth is right here staring you in the face. And there’s not a damn thing you or anyone who for you can do about it. You, hypocrites, chant for truth. You are all pathetic liars. This is why you’re losers. Take a good look because it’s my last time here in Bakersfield. And remember these words, Winners write the history books.”

Cena’s words were met with a mixed reaction, as the Bakersfield crowd loudly voiced their disapproval. His cutting remarks made it clear he had no intention of siding with fan sentiment, choosing instead to double down on his in-character disdain for the audience.

