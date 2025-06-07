The Wyatt Sicks Issue Ominous Warning to WWE SmackDown Tag Teams

A chilling new vignette from The Wyatt Sicks aired during last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, with Bo Dallas, once again embodying the Uncle Howdy persona, issuing a cryptic and foreboding warning to the tag team division.

The video featured Howdy proclaiming that the faction’s return was not to stir up old memories or find closure, but instead to deliver chaos. “We did not return for nostalgia or closure,” he stated. “We came to rip open the wound of apathy and take what we are owed.” He continued, “The time for repentance has passed and everyone needs to accept their condemnation.”

Backstage, the mood shifted as members of the tag team division, including The Street Profits, Fraxiom, and the Motor City Machine Guns, were shown watching the segment together. In response to the eerie message, Montez Ford urged his fellow teams to momentarily set aside their championship ambitions and prepare for the looming danger presented by The Wyatt Sicks.

