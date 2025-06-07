WWE Welcomes Former Tag Champion Back in Training Role

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Doug Basham was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week, where he served as a guest trainer. PWInsider.com has verified Basham’s presence at the facility.

Basham rose through the ranks as a standout in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), WWE’s former developmental territory, and found success in the early 2000s as one-half of The Basham Brothers alongside Danny Basham. The duo captured the WWE Tag Team Championships twice and became notable members of JBL’s “Cabinet” during his WWE Championship run.

Today, Basham continues his involvement in professional wrestling through OVW, which now serves as the official developmental system for TNA Wrestling. Recently, he assisted in training actress Emily Bett Rickards for her upcoming role as wrestling legend Mildred Burke in the biopic Queen of the Ring.

