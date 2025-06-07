×
Ric Flair Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment to Begin Next Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2025
Ric Flair recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in three years. The wrestling icon confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE magazine and shared that he will begin treatment next week.

“It’s the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer,” Flair said. “I will be undergoing treatment next week.”

Flair initially denied the reports on social media platform X last Thursday in an effort to protect his privacy. However, he has since chosen to go public with the diagnosis, marking another major health struggle for the 16-time World Champion.

Back in August 2017, Flair was hospitalized with serious medical complications stemming from alcohol abuse. He experienced kidney failure and was on the verge of congestive heart failure. During that time, Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and given only a 20% chance of survival.

Reflecting on that period, Flair once said, “Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this.”

Our thoughts are with Ric Flair and his family as he begins this latest health battle.

