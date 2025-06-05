×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Second Arrest Made Outside WWE Performance Center on Same Night as Stalker Incident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2025
Second Arrest Made Outside WWE Performance Center on Same Night as Stalker Incident

A second incident unrelated to the earlier reported stalker arrest has now been confirmed to have occurred outside WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando this past Tuesday night.

While the FBI apprehended a stalker during this week’s WWE NXT TV tapings in a separate case, a different arrest took place later that same evening. The Orange County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that around 11:30 PM, local authorities encountered a man identified as Shawn Chan outside the WWE facility. Chan was found to have an outstanding warrant for burglary issued by another county’s Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail.

Law enforcement noted that there was no interaction between Chan and WWE talent or staff, nor was there any altercation at the scene. However, because the arrest occurred on the same day as the stalker case involving Liv Morgan, early confusion led some to believe the events were connected. Based on available information, the only link to WWE in this instance is the location where the arrest took place.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy