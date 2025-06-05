Second Arrest Made Outside WWE Performance Center on Same Night as Stalker Incident

A second incident unrelated to the earlier reported stalker arrest has now been confirmed to have occurred outside WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando this past Tuesday night.

While the FBI apprehended a stalker during this week’s WWE NXT TV tapings in a separate case, a different arrest took place later that same evening. The Orange County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that around 11:30 PM, local authorities encountered a man identified as Shawn Chan outside the WWE facility. Chan was found to have an outstanding warrant for burglary issued by another county’s Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail.

Law enforcement noted that there was no interaction between Chan and WWE talent or staff, nor was there any altercation at the scene. However, because the arrest occurred on the same day as the stalker case involving Liv Morgan, early confusion led some to believe the events were connected. Based on available information, the only link to WWE in this instance is the location where the arrest took place.

