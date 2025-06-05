WWE NXT Ratings Rise With TNA Title Match Headliner

WWE NXT saw a viewership boost this week, delivering its second-best audience on The CW since late April. The Tuesday night broadcast averaged 684,000 viewers, a 5.2 percent increase from the previous week.

The main event, which featured Trick Williams defending the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana, helped propel the episode to a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. That figure is up 7.1 percent from last week and ties the show’s top demo rating since the April 22 post-Stand & Deliver edition. NXT ranked eighth among all English-language network shows in prime time in the 18-49 category.

With no NBA or NHL games airing due to both leagues awaiting their finals, the show faced little direct sports competition.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when NXT was still airing on USA Network, total viewership is down 10.9 percent and the 18-49 demo has declined 31.8 percent. This continues a pattern that suggests NXT’s audience on The CW is trending older.