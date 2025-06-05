Sting Confirmed for AEW Starrcast Texas During All In Week

AEW is turning up the heat for All In week in Arlington, Texas, with the legendary Sting confirmed for a special appearance at Starrcast Texas. The multi-day fan convention, presented by Conrad Thompson in collaboration with AEW, will take place at the Sheraton Arlington Hotel on Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12.

Though Sting officially retired from in-ring action in 2024, the 66-year-old icon continues to be affiliated with AEW through a licensing agreement. He resides in Texas and is expected to be at the All In pay-per-view event. This appearance is part of his ongoing “2025 or Never” convention tour, a farewell of sorts, as Sting has revealed that after this year, he will no longer appear in full face paint and costume at public events.

A star-studded lineup joins Sting at Starrcast, including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, Mina Shirakawa, Bryan Danielson, The Opps, The Hurt Syndicate, and Ric Flair. Both Moxley and Storm are set to defend their titles at AEW All In, against Hangman Page and Mercedes Moné respectively. The pay-per-view will be held on Saturday afternoon, July 12, at Globe Life Field.

AEW also added another fan-centered event to the stacked All In week: a wrestler-hosted karaoke night. Fans will have the chance to sing alongside AEW stars including Thunder Rosa, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and The Outrunners. This unique experience will take place on Thursday, July 10, at the Champions Ballroom inside the Sheraton Arlington Hotel.