Goldberg Struggles Through Pain to Get Ring-Ready for Final Bout

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is in the midst of preparing for what will be his final match, which he has confirmed will take place this year. Although the exact date has not been revealed publicly, Goldberg shared during a recent episode of his CarCast podcast that he is already aware of when it will happen. At 58, the former Universal Champion is finding the road back to the ring to be more punishing than ever.

“I know the date (of my retirement match)… it makes it extremely difficult to get prepared without going overboard… I hurt myself a couple [of] times in the past three months,” Goldberg revealed, describing the physical toll training has taken on him. “It is tough,” he added.

He also opened up about the complications of bulking up as he nears 60. “I got almost up to 270 and I had to back off because I could not function,” he admitted. Despite the setbacks, Goldberg still aims to be in “some seriously awesome shape” for his send-off. Interestingly, he is even rethinking his iconic in-ring gear. “I’m terrified to put those… trunks on again. I may even go with different kind of trunks,” he said.

In addition to the challenges of conditioning, Goldberg is managing multiple lingering injuries. “I’m extremely limited because of my left knee. I can’t run… Hell, I’m working around my shoulder that… I haven’t been able to use for five years.”

Though not officially announced, speculation is mounting that Goldberg’s final match will take place in the South, with the July 12 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta being strongly considered as the likely event and location.

