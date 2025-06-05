WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Favorites Reportedly Revealed

WWE is heading into this Saturday’s Money in the Bank with some intriguing buzz surrounding the potential winners of the high-stakes ladder matches.

According to WrestleVotes on a recent edition of WrestleVotes Radio, internal discussions within WWE hint at several standout names being planned for major post-event storylines. While results in professional wrestling are always subject to change, current backstage talk suggests that Rhea Ripley or Naomi are strong contenders for the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, while Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa are considered frontrunners in the men’s match.

WrestleVotes was quick to remind listeners that things are rarely locked in until the bell rings. “You have to take it with a grain of salt,” they said. “Match winners are never guaranteed, especially in today’s era with the people in control, able to and willing to switch things as they please.”

Despite that, the source noted that post-Money in the Bank plans seem to revolve around those four names. “We’re hearing most scenarios post-Money in the Bank include these four names on both sides as the most likely winners,” they added. “So we’ll see what happens again.”

The Men’s Money in the Bank match will feature Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Penta El Zero Miedo, “El Grande Americano” Chad Gable, Solo Sikoa, and Andrade. On the women’s side, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer will compete for the briefcase.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place this Saturday, June 7, 2025.