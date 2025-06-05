WWE Nearing Deal to Bring WrestleMania 42 to Las Vegas in 2026

WWE appears to be closing in on Las Vegas, Nevada, as the official location for WrestleMania 42 in 2026. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the deal is nearly finalized, with the company working through the last few logistical hurdles to confirm the host city.

One of the main considerations has been securing a venue large enough to host the “WWE World” fan experience, a major part of WrestleMania weekend. WWE reportedly hopes to lock in the Las Vegas Convention Center in order to replicate the successful format used at this year’s event.

The report also notes that WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, was not enthusiastic about using alternative spaces. “We’ve learned TKO wasn’t sold on using the available convention space at Mandalay Bay, which added to the delay in the announcement,” the outlet reported.