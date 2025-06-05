WWE Confirms New Match and Confrontation for Friday Night SmackDown

The final Friday Night SmackDown before WWE Money in the Bank airs tomorrow night, and the blue brand is set to deliver a high-stakes episode live from the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California. With tensions running high just 24 hours ahead of one of WWE’s most unpredictable events of the year, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has confirmed a stacked lineup to close out the road to the premium live event.

One of the main attractions will be a six-woman tag team match featuring all competitors from the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Stephanie Vaquer will join forces to take on the trio of Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia in a special preview of what is to come on Saturday night.

On the men’s side, fans can expect all six participants in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match to be present. Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Andrade, Penta El Zero Miedo, Chad Gable under the “El Grande Americano” persona, and Solo Sikoa are all confirmed to appear, potentially setting the stage for chaos before they clash with championship opportunities on the line.

In the final build-up to their tag team match at Money in the Bank, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will meet face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and United States Champion Logan Paul. With four of WWE’s top stars colliding just one night later, this confrontation promises fireworks.