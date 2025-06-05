Preview For TNA Wrestling: Against All Odds 2025

TNA Wrestling is set to make its long-awaited return to Arizona Friday for the first time in over a decade. The event promises a stacked lineup of matches, with multiple championships on the line and a pivotal bout that will determine the company’s leadership going forward. The night will also spotlight the continued collaboration between TNA and WWE, as NXT’s Trick Williams puts the TNA World Championship on the line in the evening’s headlining contest.

Championship Matches

TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Elijah

Trick Williams returns to TNA action following his successful defense against Mike Santana on NXT, where First Class played a role in securing his victory. As the first contracted WWE talent to hold a TNA title, Williams now turns his attention to the determined and dangerous Elijah, who has been patiently waiting for this opportunity.

TNA World Tag Team Championships: The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

The Nemeth Brothers will put their gold on the line against The Rascalz, who earned this shot by emerging victorious in a recent number one contender’s match. After winning the titles from The Hardys at Rebellion, the champions face a fast-paced challenge from one of TNA’s most dynamic duos.

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Léi Yīng Lee

Former WWE star Léi Yīng Lee punched her ticket to this title shot by defeating Ash by Elegance and now looks to dethrone Masha Slamovich. Slamovich has dominated the Knockouts division, but Lee brings a powerful striking game that could disrupt the champion’s momentum.

TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Mance Warner

Steve Maclin, dubbed “Bulletproof,” steps into a gritty title defense against hardcore standout Mance Warner. With both men known for their toughness, this bout promises an intense and unforgiving fight.

High-Stakes Non-Title Matches

Control of TNA on the Line: Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone

This pivotal matchup will decide the future Director of Authority in TNA. Robert Stone has been operating as “Sheriff Stone,” making bold claims and questionable calls, while Santino Marella fights to officially retain his authority within the company.

Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

Former champion Joe Hendry aims to rebound from recent setbacks as he takes on TNA mainstay and self-proclaimed “King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian. With years of experience between them, fans can expect a well-rounded technical showcase.