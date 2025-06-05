×
Pepsi Acknowledges CM Punk’s Iconic Tattoo with Legendary Post

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2025
Pepsi Acknowledges CM Punk's Iconic Tattoo with Legendary Post

CM Punk has long been tied to the Pepsi brand, and now Pepsi is giving that recognition right back.

While CM Punk is best known for his work inside the wrestling ring, fans have also come to associate him with the iconic soft drink brand due to the unmistakable Pepsi logo tattooed on his left shoulder. That connection recently got a nod on Twitter/X, when the official Pepsi X account replied to Punk’s story behind the tattoo with one simple word: “Legendary.”

Punk offered insight into the meaning behind the ink as part of WWE’s Tattooed series. According to him, the inspiration came from hearing an interview with Brian Baker, guitarist for the punk band Minor Threat. The tattoo also represents Punk’s commitment to his straight edge lifestyle , no drugs, no alcohol , which has defined both his personal ethos and public persona.

In the same episode, Punk discussed the origins of several other tattoos, including an Operation Ivy album cover, the phrase “No Gimmicks Needed,” and the elaborate Japanese-style art across his chest.

