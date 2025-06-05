Vince McMahon Offloads Over 1.5 Million TKO Shares in Major Stock Sale

Vince McMahon has parted ways with a significant chunk of his remaining stake in TKO Group Holdings, selling over 1.5 million shares to Endeavor, his former business partner in the UFC-WWE merger.

According to a new SEC filing made on Wednesday, the transaction took place a day earlier and was finalized within 24 hours. The sale involved 1,579,080 shares of TKO Class A common stock, sold at $158.32 each, netting McMahon an estimated $250 million. The buyer, Endeavor, is now under the control of private equity firm Silver Lake Investments following its own acquisition.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics highlighted that, barring any undisclosed transactions since September 2024, McMahon now holds 6,442,325 TKO shares. That places him at approximately 3% ownership in the company, without any voting power.

Just over a year ago, McMahon had listed all of his remaining shares for sale, which at the time amounted to more than 8 million. Since late 2023, he has liquidated over $1.5 billion in stock across five separate sales.

Away from the boardroom, McMahon has shifted his focus toward launching a new media venture called 14TH & I, described as an investment firm specializing in sports, entertainment, and media. However, legal troubles continue to cloud his public image. He remains embroiled in high-profile lawsuits, including a sexual assault and trafficking case filed by former WWE staffer Janel Grant, as well as the ongoing "ring boys" case, in which he is also named as a defendant.