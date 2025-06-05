Jackson Drake Crowned First WWE Evolve Champion in Chaotic Elimination Match

A new era has officially begun for WWE Evolve, as the brand crowned its inaugural men’s champion just one week after Kali Armstrong made history by becoming the first-ever WWE Evolve Women’s Champion.

During this week's episode of WWE Evolve, Jackson Drake of the Vanity Project captured the WWE Evolve Championship in a high-stakes four-way elimination match. Drake outlasted Sean Legacy, Keanu Carver, and Edris Enofe to win the gold, finishing Legacy with a jumping knee followed by a decisive running knee. The win came just 24 hours after both Drake and Legacy appeared on WWE NXT, competing on opposite sides of an eight-man tag match.

Drake punched his ticket into the title bout by winning a play-in match in late April, defeating both Lince Dorado and Jordan Oasis to earn his opportunity.

Following the victory, Je’Von Evans presented Drake with the championship. The celebration saw Vanity Project members Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, Zayda Steel, and Bryce Donovan joining Drake in the ring. Drake and Evans share a deep history, dating back to their early days competing together and against each other on the North Carolina independent scene starting in 2018.

This milestone comes just a week after Armstrong won her title in a similar four-way elimination match, defeating Wendy Choo, Kylie Rae, and Kendal Grey to become WWE Evolve’s first women’s champion.

