MJF Threatens to Return to CMLL and Challenge Mistico at Grand Slam Mexico

Less than a year removed from his explosive debut in CMLL, former AEW World Champion MJF is teasing a return to Arena Mexico, this time with his sights set on one of its biggest icons, Mistico.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF took a verbal shot at the CMLL legend, declaring Mistico cannot truly claim to be the best wrestler in the world. MJF dismissed Mistico as “a big fish in a small stinky pond” and issued a conditional challenge. If Mistico scores a win during next week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster and manages to impress him, MJF promised the two would face off at Grand Slam Mexico later this month.

This would mark the first-ever singles clash between the two stars.

As of now, Mistico's opponent for next Wednesday's special event in Portland, Oregon, has not been announced.

AEW is set to make its debut at Arena Mexico on Wednesday, June 18, headlining a major collaborative week featuring AEW and ROH talent appearing in CMLL events.

MJF previously stepped into Arena Mexico on August 2, 2024, when he successfully defended the AEW American/International Championship against Templario at Viernes Espectacular. He also holds a win over Hechicero at last year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.