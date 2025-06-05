Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada Set for Winner Takes All Match at AEW All In: Texas

AEW All In: Texas just got even more monumental with a blockbuster title clash now locked in for the upcoming supershow.

During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Fyter Fest, Tony Khan announced that Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will collide in a high-stakes Winner Takes All Match. The bout will see both the AEW Continental Championship and the AEW International Championship on the line, with the victor walking away with both titles.

The match was set in motion following a heated exchange between the two icons. Omega and Okada came to blows on Fyter Fest, with Omega nearly hitting the One-Winged Angel before Okada narrowly escaped. The crowd erupted, and buzz quickly spread online as fans praised the announcement of what is expected to be a classic encounter between two of AEW’s most legendary competitors.

AEW All In: Texas is scheduled for July 12, 2025, and will emanate from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The updated card for the event is now as follows:

AEW Women’s World Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Winner Takes All Match for AEW Continental & International Championships

Kazuchika Okada (Continental Champion) vs. Kenny Omega (International Champion)