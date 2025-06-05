×
Will Ospreay Challenges Swerve Strickland to Rematch at AEW Summer Blockbuster

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2025
AEW has started stacking the card for its upcoming Summer Blockbuster special, and if early signs are any indication, this will be one of the most anticipated events of the summer.

During this week’s AEW Fyter Fest broadcast, Will Ospreay made an appearance in the ring with Tony Schiavone and reflected on a recent misstep. He admitted that trying to bring together Adam Page and Swerve Strickland was a mistake, and instead, he is now focused solely on Strickland himself. Ospreay then issued a challenge for a one-on-one match at AEW Summer Blockbuster, a challenge that was officially accepted and confirmed later in the show.

This will be a high-stakes rematch from their critically acclaimed encounter at Forbidden Door last year, where Swerve Strickland came out victorious. Ospreay now looks to even the score in what is already being billed as a major main event.

Also confirmed for the card is a trios match featuring The Hurt Syndicate going up against Speedball Mike Bailey, Komander, and Kevin Knight. The matchup promises to showcase a fast-paced, high-flying style from some of AEW's most dynamic performers.

AEW Summer Blockbuster takes place on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from the Theater of the Clouds at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The updated lineup includes:

  • Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

  • The Hurt Syndicate vs. Speedball Mike Bailey, Komander & Kevin Knight


