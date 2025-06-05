AEW Fyter Fest Results (June 4, 2025)

AEW Dynamite and Collision joined forces for a special four-hour edition of Fyter Fest this week, broadcast live from Denver, Colorado. The show, which aired Wednesday night, delivered a packed card featuring debuts, title defenses, faction warfare, and major developments heading into the AEW Summer Blockbuster and All In: Texas. Below is a complete recap of the June 4, 2025 Fyter Fest edition of AEW television.

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

Mark Briscoe made it clear before the bell that he was not going to back down from Jon Moxley, despite his previous loss. Moxley was flanked by Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta as he made his signature entrance through the crowd. Briscoe started strong, taking the fight to Moxley and even battling off Yuta’s interference. The match spilled to the floor where Briscoe was busted open, showing incredible resilience. Despite a fiery comeback, Moxley locked in the bulldog choke to force a referee stoppage, securing the win.

Winner: Jon Moxley

"Timeless" Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart

Mercedes Mone joined commentary, at least visually, as she dined at ringside, ignoring the action. Storm and Shirakawa controlled much of the early goings, but Hart and Blue had a few well-timed flurries. After a late-match comeback from the babyfaces, Storm and Mina regained momentum, delivering suplexes and hip attacks before Storm tapped Hart out with the TCM Chicken-wing.

Winners: "Timeless" Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa

La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, The Beast Mortos & Dralistico) vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander

This trios match erupted from the start with hard-hitting action on the floor. LFI dominated early, but the resilient trio of Bailey, Knight and Komander fought back, dazzling the crowd with triple dives and innovative offense. In a fast-paced closing sequence, Knight hit his UFO finisher to score the win. Post-match, The Hurt Syndicate attempted a sneak attack but were sent packing after another triple dive.

Winners: "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander

Max Caster vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Max Caster's open challenge was swiftly answered by Powerhouse Hobbs, who wasted no time in demolishing him in under a minute with a chokeslam and pinfall.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada

The AEW International Title was defended in a wild four-way encounter. With the crowd firmly behind Omega, all four competitors delivered a match filled with hard strikes, aerial offense, and dramatic near-falls. Dorada impressed with his high-flying attacks, but it was Omega who retained the title after hitting the One-Winged Angel. Post-match, Kazuchika Okada came face-to-face with Omega to tease what was to come.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Kenny Omega

Will Ospreay vs. Lio Rush

Following an earlier confrontation, this match showcased high speed offense from both men. Rush nearly stole the win after a frog splash, but Ospreay capitalized on a distraction and landed a Styles Clash to secure the pin. After the match, Hangman Page made the save from a CRU beatdown, aligning with Ospreay. They stared down Moxley and The Death Riders to end the segment.

Winner: Will Ospreay

FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario

CMLL stars Atlantis Jr. and Templario gave FTR all they could handle in a competitive tag bout. Frequent double-teams and dives from the luchadors put FTR in danger, but Dax and Cash managed to survive. After Stokely Hathaway distracted the ref, Cash grabbed the pin following interference. FTR declared their dominance post-match with a promo.

Winners: FTR

Bandido & The Outrunners vs. Don Callis Family & Hechicero

Hechicero made his AEW debut alongside Takeshita and Fletcher. Bandido and The Outrunners had moments of hope, but The Don Callis Family dominated most of the match. Fletcher scored the pin after hitting a brainbuster.

Winners: Don Callis Family & Hechicero

Tay Melo Returns & Saves Anna Jay

A surprise return from Tay Melo occurred as she saved Anna Jay from being thrown off the stage by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Melo’s return received a big reaction from the crowd.

Anthony Bowens Issues A Challenge

Anthony Bowens celebrated Pride Month backstage before calling out Kyle Fletcher for a match at Summer Blockbuster.

ROH Television Championship: Nick Wayne (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox vs. Lee Johnson

Nick Wayne retained his title in a chaotic four-way match. Despite Ricochet observing from commentary, Christian Cage's influence loomed large. After a string of interferences and wild sequences, Wayne nailed his finisher for the win.

Winner and STILL ROH Television Champion: Nick Wayne

Thekla vs. Lady Frost

In her AEW in-ring debut, Thekla dominated Lady Frost from bell to bell. She showcased eerie flexibility and locked in her signature Toxic Spider Death Trap for a decisive submission victory. Queen Aminata challenged her for next week.

Winner: Thekla

Tony Khan’s Major Announcement

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Kenny Omega will face Kazuchika Okada in a Champion vs. Champion match at AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12. The contract signing is set for Summer Blockbuster next week.

Don Callis Family vs. Paragon & Daniel Garcia

In the main event, Paragon and Daniel Garcia overcame a chaotic eight-man tag match. After a comeback sequence and Panama Sunrise from Adam Cole, he finished the job with a Boom knee strike. The crowd closed the night on a high.

Winners: Paragon & Daniel Garcia