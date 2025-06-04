Ric Flair Goes Off in Blistering Social Media Post

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair caused a stir on social media today with a fiery post directed at critics and detractors. In a blunt and unapologetic statement shared on X, the 16-time World Champion made it clear that he is done playing nice.

“I try to be nice to everybody. God only knows that I have spent more money on spilt liquor in one year than people have in a lifetime,” Flair wrote. “I tried being nice, and this is my last message to everyone. I have got more money than I have got time. Go f yourself haters. No comment needed. Live with it! Actually learn to love it!”

The 76-year-old wrestling icon continued by addressing his financial success and ongoing relevance.

“Get back to me again when you make 3 million dollars a year at the age of 76. That’s what FAMOUS gets. And by the way, I do not recognize anyone in this conversation who is famous.”

Flair’s message appears to be a response to recent criticism or negative discourse online, though he did not specify the target of his comments. Known for his legendary promos and outspoken personality, Flair’s statement is in line with the flamboyant persona that made him a household name in the world of professional wrestling.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member