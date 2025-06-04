Trick Williams’ TNA Title Reign Sparks Heat in Locker Room

A recent appearance by TNA veteran Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio revealed growing tension within the TNA locker room over Trick Williams' reign as TNA World Champion. Williams, who is still under WWE contract and a key figure in NXT, defended the title against Mike Santana on the latest episode of NXT, intensifying unease backstage at TNA.

Speaking directly to Dreamer during an interview segment, Trick Williams asked, “How much heat do I have in the TNA locker room right now, Mr. Dreamer?” Dreamer replied, “I have received the most amount of text from the moment you won.” He went on to describe the reaction from TNA personnel who were watching Williams win the title from Joe Hendry: “I watched your match with a lot of employees and people who work there… and everyone turned to me and they were like, it was almost like, ‘What are we going to do now?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know.’”

Dreamer acknowledged that the concern stems from the fragile nature of cross-promotional agreements, adding, “These deals have always fallen apart. If this deal fell apart today, you’re the champ. We’d have to like you… we’d have to declare a new champ, because, hey, our champ works somewhere else. So I think there’s the scary part.”

Despite that, Dreamer made it clear there is also internal respect for the high-caliber matches being produced, especially Santana’s recent performance. “I’m getting everybody texting me, and this is within the company, so if you could get the talent, it’s just imagine what the fans are talking about,” he said.

Williams, embracing the heat and leaning into his confidence, brushed off the locker room tension. When asked by Dreamer what had changed in him since coming to TNA, Williams responded, “There’s something about the atmosphere of TNA that’s special. It’s magical. That allows me to spread my wings and fly and trust myself… there’s a different feel at TNA that I’ve experienced that, you know, that’s when I really realized I can do this anywhere, anytime, anyplace.”