Preview for AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest – June 4, 2025 Live from Denver

AEW Dynamite returns tonight with a stacked special edition under the “Fyter Fest” banner, broadcasting live for four hours from Denver, Colorado.

The June 4 event promises a number of must-see matchups, surprise appearances, and title implications as AEW delivers a supersized mid-week show on TBS and Max. Fyter Fest will feature top stars from AEW and CMLL, along with returning talent and championship bouts.

Here is the advertised card for tonight’s Fyter Fest: