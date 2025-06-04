Preview for AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest – June 4, 2025 Live from Denver

AEW Dynamite returns tonight with a stacked special edition under the “Fyter Fest” banner, broadcasting live for four hours from Denver, Colorado.
The June 4 event promises a number of must-see matchups, surprise appearances, and title implications as AEW delivers a supersized mid-week show on TBS and Max. Fyter Fest will feature top stars from AEW and CMLL, along with returning talent and championship bouts.
Here is the advertised card for tonight’s Fyter Fest:
AEW International Champion Kenny Omega defends in a Four-Way Match against Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada
Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe in a non-title bout
“Timeless” Toni Storm teams with Mina Shirakawa to face Skye Blue and Julia Hart
FTR take on CMLL stars Atlantis Jr. and Templario in tag team action
Rush, Dralistico, and Beast Mortos vs. Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Komander in trios competition
The Hurt Syndicate are scheduled to appear
Thekla will be in action against a mystery opponent
TONIGHT!#AEWFyterFest#AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision in One Night!, All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2025
4-Hour Special Event
LIVE at 8ET/7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMax!
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/TzTZkPgsM4
Denver, Colorado
Jun. 4th 2025
Bakersfield, California
Jun. 6th 2025
Tempe, Arizona
Jun. 7th 2025
Leave a Comment ()