Preview for AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest – June 4, 2025 Live from Denver

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2025
AEW Dynamite returns tonight with a stacked special edition under the “Fyter Fest” banner, broadcasting live for four hours from Denver, Colorado.

The June 4 event promises a number of must-see matchups, surprise appearances, and title implications as AEW delivers a supersized mid-week show on TBS and Max. Fyter Fest will feature top stars from AEW and CMLL, along with returning talent and championship bouts.

Here is the advertised card for tonight’s Fyter Fest:

  • AEW International Champion Kenny Omega defends in a Four-Way Match against Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada

  • Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe in a non-title bout

  • “Timeless” Toni Storm teams with Mina Shirakawa to face Skye Blue and Julia Hart

  • FTR take on CMLL stars Atlantis Jr. and Templario in tag team action

  • Rush, Dralistico, and Beast Mortos vs. Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Komander in trios competition

  • The Hurt Syndicate are scheduled to appear

  • Thekla will be in action against a mystery opponent

