Alejandra “La Leona” Quintanilla Makes History with WWE Raw Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2025
Alejandra “La Leona” Quintanilla Makes History with WWE Raw Appearance

What started as a routine segment on WWE RAW quickly turned into an unforgettable milestone, especially for one rising star who appeared ringside.

During the latest episode of RAW, chaos erupted during a tag team match featuring Sami Zayn and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The bout ended in disqualification after Seth Rollins ambushed Zayn with a curb stomp on the outside. Things escalated further as Rollins and his allies launched a brutal post-match assault, eventually slamming Zayn through a table. Just when the beating seemed endless, CM Punk stormed out to make the save and restore order.

After the match, WWE aired a backstage segment showing Zayn receiving medical attention. But what caught fans’ attention was the identity of the woman checking on him, a moment that turned out to be historic.

Alejandra “La Leona” Quintanilla, the woman seen as Sami Zayn’s trainer, shared her appearance on social media, proudly highlighting the moment. As noted by Lucha Libre Online, she has now made history as the first-ever female Salvadoran wrestler to appear on WWE RAW.

“Wow!!!! Made history last night!!! FIRST EVER Female Salvadoran Wrestler to appear on @WWE,” she posted on X.

According to her bio, Alejandra was born in El Salvador and has previously worked with AEW, ROH, MLW, and CMLL. She is also a two-time RCW Phoenix Champion and the current RCW Women’s Champion.

