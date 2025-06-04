×
WWE Not Writing Off AJ Styles Amid Contract Rumors

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2025
WWE Not Writing Off AJ Styles Amid Contract Rumors

AJ Styles' status in WWE continues to spark conversation following another defeat on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Champion has now suffered back-to-back losses, fueling speculation that his time with the company may be nearing its end.

Rumors have been circulating for weeks about Styles possibly nearing the conclusion of his WWE contract. Despite the buzz, new information suggests that WWE has no plans to phase out "The Phenomenal One" just yet.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Styles’ recent booking is not intended to signal a farewell. Johnson reported that Styles remains regularly scheduled for upcoming RAW appearances, indicating that his presence on WWE programming will continue for the foreseeable future.

Though the speculation about his contract status may persist, it does not appear that WWE is preparing to write him off television at this time.

