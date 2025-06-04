×
TNA iMPACT! Encore Episodes to Stream for Free Every Friday This Summer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2025
TNA Wrestling is turning up the heat this summer with a special streaming treat for fans.

Starting Friday, June 6, encore episodes of TNA Impact will be available to stream for free on YouTube every Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern time. These replays will remain accessible for 24 hours after the initial stream, but only for fans outside of Canada due to broadcast agreements with Sportsnet.

TNA shared the following in their official announcement:
“The weather is hot but the action in TNA is even HOTTER! Beginning this Friday, June 6, TNA Wrestling presents FREE iMPACT! Summer. Streaming Fridays at 6pm ET on YouTube, watch the encore presentation of the latest TNA iMPACT! for FREE! FREE iMPACT! Summer is only available for a limited time. Don’t miss the hottest show in professional wrestling today!”*

The encore stream begins with this week’s show, originally taped on May 24 at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. It will first air in its regular slot Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET before replaying the following evening. This edition of TNA Impact serves as the final stop before Against All Odds 2025.

Here is the card for Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact on June 5:

  • TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

  • Monster’s Ball Match: Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

  • Tag Team Match: Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. Harley Hudson and Myra Grace

  • Six-Man Tag Team Match: Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana, Matt Hardy, and Leon Slater

  • Joe Hendry returns


 

