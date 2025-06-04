Berto Advances in WWE Speed Tournament, Targets Chad Gable’s Title and Mask

The race to crown the next number one contender for the WWE Speed Men’s Championship began on today’s episode of WWE Speed, with the first-round tournament action featuring Berto of Legado del Fantasma going head-to-head with Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson.

Berto secured the victory in under three minutes, pinning Wilson with a sit-out powerbomb with just 48 seconds left on the clock. With the win, Berto now advances to the next round, where he will face the winner of Friday’s upcoming match between Noam Dar and Lexis King. That episode is set to air June 6 on Speed.

Joaquin Wilde was originally slated to compete against Lexis King, but he was pulled from the bout after being knocked out during a recent WWE Speed taping. Wilde later updated fans that he is doing well, but WWE has decided to remove him from both this week’s tournament and Saturday’s WWE-AAA Worlds Collide special in Los Angeles.

Whoever emerges victorious from the ongoing tournament will go on to challenge WWE Speed Men’s Champion El Grande Americano, also known as Chad Gable, in what will be his first title defense since winning the championship from Dragon Lee last month. A potential clash between Berto and Americano would further Gable’s developing feud with WWE’s Lucha talent.

Following his victory, Berto made it clear he has his sights set on more than just the gold, proclaiming, “I’m coming after Americano’s title and his mask.”