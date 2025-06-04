×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Lilian Garcia Returns to WWE Ring Announcing at Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2025
Lilian Garcia Returns to WWE Ring Announcing at Worlds Collide

WWE is bringing a touch of nostalgia and prestige to this weekend’s Worlds Collide event as legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia returns to the spotlight.

Garcia confirmed via Instagram that she will serve as the official ring announcer for the cross-promotional event, which airs live this Saturday from the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. The show is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Eastern time and will stream for free on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Known for her bilingual presence and iconic voice, Garcia shared the announcement in Spanish and expressed her pride in being involved in what she called a historic occasion. The event marks a major collaboration between WWE, NXT, and AAA, one of Mexico’s leading wrestling promotions, which is currently in the process of being acquired by WWE. The deal is expected to be finalized later this year.

Although Garcia no longer appears on weekly episodes of Raw or SmackDown, she remains active within WWE, frequently appearing at Saturday Night’s Main Event shows and contributing to various company projects.

Worlds Collide is set to deliver a packed card just hours before WWE’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event takes place nearby at the Intuit Dome. The afternoon showcase will spotlight several inter-promotional matchups, including stars from NXT and AAA.

Announced Card for WWE-AAA Worlds Collide (Saturday, June 7):

  • AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defends against Chad Gable

  • Fatal Four-Way for the NXT North American Title: Ethan Page (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid

  • Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta & Dalys

  • Santos Escobar, Angel & Berto vs. Psycho Clown, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. & Pagano

  • Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro & Lince Dorado vs. Aero Star, Octagon Jr. & Mr. Iguana

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy