Lilian Garcia Returns to WWE Ring Announcing at Worlds Collide

WWE is bringing a touch of nostalgia and prestige to this weekend’s Worlds Collide event as legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia returns to the spotlight.

Garcia confirmed via Instagram that she will serve as the official ring announcer for the cross-promotional event, which airs live this Saturday from the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. The show is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Eastern time and will stream for free on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Known for her bilingual presence and iconic voice, Garcia shared the announcement in Spanish and expressed her pride in being involved in what she called a historic occasion. The event marks a major collaboration between WWE, NXT, and AAA, one of Mexico’s leading wrestling promotions, which is currently in the process of being acquired by WWE. The deal is expected to be finalized later this year.

Although Garcia no longer appears on weekly episodes of Raw or SmackDown, she remains active within WWE, frequently appearing at Saturday Night’s Main Event shows and contributing to various company projects.

Worlds Collide is set to deliver a packed card just hours before WWE’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event takes place nearby at the Intuit Dome. The afternoon showcase will spotlight several inter-promotional matchups, including stars from NXT and AAA.

Announced Card for WWE-AAA Worlds Collide (Saturday, June 7):