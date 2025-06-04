×
Ronda Rousey Open to WWE Comeback Under Triple H

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2025
Ronda Rousey could be eyeing a return to the WWE ring, but under very different terms than before.

After a highly publicized run in WWE that spanned from 2018 to 2019 and then again from 2022 to 2023, Rousey stepped away from wrestling, citing a blend of personal and health-related reasons. She later admitted to suffering multiple concussions during her MMA career and expressed disappointment in how Vince McMahon ran the promotion during her time there.

Now, with WWE and UFC merged under the TKO umbrella, speculation is once again building over Rousey's future in wrestling. During a recent WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the possibility of her making a comeback was addressed.

“It’s a flip of a coin for Rousey. I’d imagine she’s back at some point. She has a connection with TKO, don’t know it’s going to be anytime soon,” WrestleVotes said.

That connection stems from Rousey's groundbreaking UFC career, which began in 2012 and saw her crowned the inaugural UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. With both companies now unified under TKO, her past with the UFC could help pave the way for a WWE return.

While full-time competition is not on the table, Rousey has not entirely shut the door on stepping into the ring again, especially if it means reuniting with her longtime ally, Shayna Baszler.

“Am I gonna come back to WWE? Definitely not full-time like before but, it’d be fun to team up with Shayna (Baszler) again. I even have our makeup speech written. But, who knows? I heard things are a lot better with Triple H. It’s just I got a baby to have.”

Rousey's most recent WWE appearance came at SummerSlam 2023, where she faced Baszler in what was her farewell bout.

