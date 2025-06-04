WWE Star Robert Stone Suggests TNA Acquisition Is Possible

WWE talent and manager Robert Stone weighed in on whether WWE could realistically acquire TNA Wrestling, and his comments suggest the idea is not as far-fetched as it might have once seemed.

Speaking with 10ount Media in June 2025, Stone was asked if a WWE acquisition of TNA was within the realm of possibility, especially in light of WWE’s recent purchase of Lucha Libre AAA and its ongoing partnerships with promotions like TNA and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Stone made it clear that WWE's doors are wide open to anything.

“I think at this point in wrestling, in the WWE, anything could become a reality. I mean, if you say it out loud, I think it could happen. I mean, that’s how hot everything right now is in wrestling. That’s how hot everything the WWE is doing right now.”

Stone pointed out that WWE’s philosophy has changed significantly in recent years, now welcoming diverse wrestling styles and outside collaborations more than ever before.

“And they’re, they’re so open. It’s so cool that they want to work with everyone, and they’ve got open arms to every kind of style now. We’ve had a working relationship this past year with NOAH in Japan. Like, they’re just welcoming. They’re welcoming everyone.”

He also emphasized that WWE is no longer pretending that other companies do not exist, and instead sees value in embracing a wider wrestling world.

“Because they understand that there’s a lot of wrestling out there. So why not? Let’s all, you know, unify and work together and give the fans a little bit of everything. So yeah, I mean, all bets are off at this point. Anything could happen.”