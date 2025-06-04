Booker T Discusses the Challenges of Booking Omos in WWE Storylines

Omos has not competed on WWE television since April 2024, when he participated in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. In the time since, he traveled to Japan to work with Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he captured the GHC Tag Team Championship before returning to the United States. However, he has yet to reappear on WWE programming.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the conversation surrounding Omos’ absence and addressed the challenges that come with booking a talent of his size.

Booker explained that working with larger wrestlers often presents unique creative obstacles. Drawing on his own experiences in Reality of Wrestling, he noted that it is difficult to craft compelling stories for men as physically dominant as Omos.

“That is Omos’ problem. He’s one of those guys, he’s so big, it’s hard to, I’ve heard people say, ‘Man, you should be able to book Omos with anybody.’ But I’ll tell you what, that’s not true. That’s not true at all because we have guys come through Reality of Wrestling and if they’re too big, it’s hard for me to write something for ‘em. It’s hard for me to book ‘em in a storyline with anybody because they’re way too big to actually, you know, be looked at like, man, it’s gonna be an even match here. Anybody Omos get in the ring with, he should squash him like a grape. He’s that theory of, you know, can a hundred men beat a gorilla? No, I’m serious. He’s that freakin’ big. Who’s gonna beat him!?”

Despite the creative challenges, Booker does believe there is still potential to use Omos effectively in WWE. He concluded by saying, “To find a spot for him, to be able to get him in the game, I think that’s definitely possible. That’s definitely possible.”