Liv Morgan Stalker Arrested Outside WWE Performance Center

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2025
A concerning incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening outside the WWE Performance Center involving an individual allegedly stalking Liv Morgan. Social media user @NXTwithNaJee shared that the person was arrested at the scene and that law enforcement officers were seen collecting multiple bags of evidence.

“A legit Stalker was arrested outside of the PC tonight. Multiple bags of evidence taken in by police officers…..I wish I was making this up yall…. YALL NEED HELP SERIOUSLY SMH,” the post read.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later confirmed the situation, noting that WWE had already been made aware of the matter and had taken steps by involving the authorities.

“Liv Morgan’s stalker was arrested. WWE had been made aware of the situation and called in authorities,” Sapp stated.

