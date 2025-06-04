×
Joaquin Wilde Pulled From WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Replacement Named

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2025
Joaquin Wilde has been officially pulled from the upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

During this week's edition of WWE NXT, it was confirmed that Wilde would no longer be part of the six-man tag team match set for this Saturday in Los Angeles. Replacing him will be Lince Dorado, who now joins Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee to face the high-flying trio of Aero Star, Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana. The AAA stars were shown sitting ringside during the broadcast, hinting at their in-ring involvement.

Wilde was sidelined after suffering a knockout during a recent WWE Speed taping in a bout against Lexis King, which occurred prior to WWE Raw. The incident raised concern, but Wilde later offered reassurance via social media, stating, “Never been knocked out cold before. So a lot to process right now. But I’m good, no worries.”

Dorado, who re-signed with WWE earlier this year, has been active on the NXT live event circuit and also appeared on WWE Evolve in April. He steps in as a seasoned luchador familiar with both WWE and AAA styles, bringing depth to the revamped lineup.

The updated card for Saturday’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special, airing from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, includes:

  • Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta & Dalys

  • AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Chad Gable

  • Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro & Lince Dorado vs. Aero Star, Octagon Jr. & Mr. Iguana

  • Santos Escobar, Angel & Berto vs. Psycho Clown, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. & Pagano

  • NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid

