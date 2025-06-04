×
TNA Confirms World Title Main Event for Against All Odds Following WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2025
The next TNA Wrestling special event has officially locked in its headline bout, and it is shaping up to be a major showdown.

During the June 3 edition of WWE NXT on The CW, live from the Performance Center in Orlando, the main event had clear implications for TNA’s upcoming Against All Odds pay-per-view. The outcome would determine one half of the championship match at the Tempe, Arizona event.

In the main event, Trick Williams retained his TNA World Championship against Mike Santana, thanks in part to interference from First Class members AJ Francis and KC Navarro. With the victory, Trick punched his ticket to the main event of TNA Against All Odds 2025, where he will defend the title against Elijah.

TNA made the announcement shortly after the NXT broadcast ended, confirming that the championship match will headline the June 6 pay-per-view at the Mullet Arena.

Last week on TNA iMPACT, Trick appeared in a pre-taped segment and made it clear he would have shown up in person if TNA had flown him in first class and provided five-star accommodations. Now that the match is official, it sounds like the company will need to start making good on his travel preferences quickly, with Against All Odds just days away.

