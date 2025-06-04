Ricky Saints Injury Update

Ricky Saints’ reign as NXT North American Champion came to an abrupt end on the May 27 edition of WWE NXT in a shocking upset loss to Ethan Page. The match reached a brutal conclusion when Page delivered his Twisted Grin finisher, sending Saints’ throat crashing into the crossbar of a steel chair, allowing Page to score the pinfall and walk away with the title.

On the June 3 episode of WWE NXT, it was confirmed that Saints had sustained a laryngeal contusion from the impact. A CT scan image of the injury was shown during the broadcast, and it was stated that further updates on his recovery will be provided when available.

At this time, there is no official timeline for Ricky Saints' return. His absence comes at a significant moment, as it was recently reported that he was on the verge of being called up to the main roster. With his momentum halted, questions now loom over what the immediate future holds for Saints within WWE.