Mariah May Stuns WWE NXT Crowd With Surprise Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2025
Mariah May Stuns WWE NXT Crowd With Surprise Debut

Mariah May officially stepped into the WWE spotlight during the June 3 edition of NXT, making her long-rumored debut in dramatic fashion. As chaos erupted among the women’s division following Jacy Jayne’s title win, the lights in the arena dimmed, and May appeared high above the action on the balcony, drawing a thunderous ovation from the NXT audience.

May confidently addressed the crowd, stating, “The best women’s division in the world just got a lot more glamorous,” which was met with another loud cheer. Her words punctuated a tense segment where members of the NXT women’s roster clashed in the aftermath of Jayne’s championship victory. With her eyes locked on Jayne, May made her mission clear: “I’m the next NXT Women’s Champion.”

Though her debut marked a new beginning, it had been heavily speculated for days. May was recently removed from AEW’s roster page, and reports indicated her contract with the company had ended. On social media, May fueled the speculation further by posting a clear message: WWE is now her home.

