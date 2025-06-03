WWE NXT Results - June 3, 2025

Tonight on NXT, the Women's LFG Winner - Tyra Mae Steele makes her NXT debut, Myles Borne takes on Charlie Dempsey in an NXT Heritage Cup Rules match up, Trick Williams defends his TNA Championship against Mike Santana, DarkState battles Chase U and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs.

We kick off tonight's NXT with clips from last week.

Jacy Jayne with Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx, Mike Santana, and Trick Williams are shown arriving to the Performance Center.

In the arena, Je'Von Evans and Laredo Kid are in the ring and they're joined by Ethan Page. Page gets on the mic before entering the ring and says this summit thing is a farce. He talks about Rey Fenix not being able to make it to NXT tonight. He says since he's the champ, he should be in the ring celebrating his win over Ricky Saints last week. Page says he didn't agree to this fatal fourway, and Evans tells Page he cost Evans his match on SmackDown. Page says that's what happens when you stick your nose in his business. Page goes to leave and the fourth member of the fourway, Sean Legacy, makes his way out to the ring. Legacy tells them he will be winning and Evolve's Vanity Project comes out and interrupts Legacy. A battle ensues with all the men and Evans, Kid and Legacy suicide dive on The Vanity Project and Ethan Page.

Match 1: Chase U (Andre Chase, Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) -vs- DarkState (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, & Osiris Griffins) w/Saquon Shugars

Before we get the bell, DarkState attacks Chase U. James and Connors start the bout and James manhandles Connors and tags in Lennox. Connors chops Lennox, and Lennox takes down Connors with a tackle and then hits a back breaker on Connors. Lennox puts Connors in a Boston Crab, Connors breaks free and tags in Dixon. Dixon beats down Lennox and then they both clotheslines each other laying both men out. Connors is tagged back in and Griffins is tagged in as well. Griffin assaults Connors and slams him and hits Chase on the apron. Dixon is tagged in and Griffins is double teamed but Connors and Dixon. Lennox gets dropped and James gets sent to the outside and Griffins double suplexes both Connors and Dixon. Dixon gets slammed down and pinned.

Winners: DarkState

Ava is backstage with Laredo Kid, Je'Von Evans and Sean Legacy. Ava says they'll have a four on four match and they need to find a partner. Dragon Lee takes the fourth spot.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Trick Williams about his match with Mike Santana. Williams says he calls the shots now and he's what TNA was looking for for over 20 years.

Tyra Mae Steele is backstage talking to the LFG girls. Arianna Grace comes in and gives Steele a pro tip and tells her not to talk about herself so much. Steele says she's found her first opponent.

Match 2 - Rounds Match: Myles Borne w/Tavion Heights -vs- Charlie Dempsey w/Wren Sinclair

We get the bell and Dempsey slams Borne onto the mat and hits him with an arm bar. Borne counters out and slams down Dempsey and covers him for a two count. Borne talks down Dempsey with a shoulder check and covers again but Dempsey kicks out. Borne gets Dempsey back on the mat, and then the guys exchange holds. Dempsey gets Borne on the mat with a leg scissors into an arm bar. Borne and Dempsey roll around the ring putting each other into armbars. Dempsey rolls up Borne and Borne rolls out and tries to pin Dempsey. Borne and Dempsey roll each other up a couple times and Borne gets the pin.

Round 1 Winner: Myles Borne

We come back from commercial break, Dempsey takes down Borne with a shoulder check and both men try to take each other down but the time limit expires.

Round 2: No Contest

Dempsey runs at Borne for round three and Borne starts with punches on Dempsey. Dempsey punches out Borne and gets the second fall.

Round 3 Winner: Charlie Dempsey

Round four starts and Dempsey comes out of the gates and kicks Borne. Dempsey starts with punching Borne who is rolling around on the mat grabbing his ribs. Dempsey covers Borne for two and puts him in a stretch submission hold. Borne gets kicked in the ribs and Borne throws Dempsey across the ring. Dempsey is taken down with chops and kicks and Borne hits a couple belly to back suplex and an Angle Slam and covers Dempsey for two. Dempsey punches Borne and goes for a Regal Plex again but Borne doesn't let it happen. The men trade pinning attempts until Borne drop kicks Dempsey and covers him for the win.

Winner: Myles Borne

The Culling is backstage, and Izzi Dame comes in and smokes Brooks Jensen with a chair and says he's not fully committed so he's out. Shawn Spears agrees and he, Niko Vance and Izzi Dame leave as Jensen is laid out.

Match 3: Tyra Mae Steele -vs- Arianna Grace

Steele goes to shake Grace's hand but Grace declines. Steele knocks down Grace and Steele crocodile spins Grace. Steele slams down Grace and Grace kicks Steele in the face and slams her into the corner. Grace clotheslines Steele and then hits a big boot on Steele and covers for two. Grace slaps Steele and then Steele clotheslines Grace a couple times and hits an F-5 sort of move on Grace. Steele hits a German Suplex with a bridge to get the win.

Winner: Tyra Mae Steele

Sarah Schreiber talks to Mike Santana about his main event match tonight with Trick Williams. He tells Schreiber he will reflect on all this once he's won the title. He tells Williams tonight he's fighting for the legacy of TNA.

Fatal Influence make their way out to the ring. The New NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne, flaunts her belt and then kicks while Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx look on. Jayne says everyone's jumping on her bandwagon and now all is right in the universe as Fatal Influence is on top like they should be. She talks about how stunned everyone was when she won, except she wasn't shocked. She says she never underestimated herself like everyone else did. Jayne says she and Henley started in the business together and she's like a sister for her. Jayne is interrupted by Laney Reid. Reid tells Jayne she's the most beatable champion and that's why she won't wait her turn. Lola Vice comes out and says she wants the title. Jordynne Grace then comes out and says she had a plan but after last week she realized anything can happen. Jaida Parker now comes out and says it's time for her chance. Kelani Jordan now comes out and says it's her turn and she's interrupted by Lash Legend. Legend says she hasn't had her turn and it's her turn. Thea Hail runs in and all the women start fighting as Fatal Influence stands in the ring and watches. the lights turn out and Mariah May is standing on the balcony and says she's finally arrived. She says she's the next NXT Women's Champion. She tells the women that the best women's division in the world just got more glamorous.

Stevie Turner is backstage with the women's Evolve roster. They talk about being ready for NXT in the near future.

Ethan Page is backstage with The Vanity Project. Page says he took Saints' neck and Evans' smile and it's time to take care of the luchadors' masks.

Match 4: Laredo Kid, Dragon Lee, Je'Von Evans & Sean Legacy -vs- Ethan Page and The Vanity Project (Brad Balor, Ricky Smokes & Jackson Drake)

Drake and Kid lock up at the bell. Kid flips out of a hold but is then kicked by Drake. Drake is knocked down with a shoulder check and then hits a headscissor on Drake. Lee is tagged in and Drake is double teamed with chops and kicks. Lee covers Drake for a two count. Drake is kicked in the face and Lee hits him with a cross body and covers for two. Lee kicks Drake some more and Smokes is tagged in as is Evans. Evans flies around the ring and takes down Smokes and tags in Legacy. Legacy covers Smokes for two and then Legacy is attacked in the corner. Page is tagged in and he goes for Ego's Edge, but Legacy counters and dropkicks Page out of the ring. Legacy sends Smokes and Balor out of the ring and Legacy dives out onto them. Evans does the same. Inside the ring, Page kicks down Kid and we go to commercial.

Back to NXT, Balor chokes out Evans on the ropes. Evans punches Balor and tries to tag out but Balor doesn't let him. Drake hits Evans with a suplex and covers him for a two count. Evans chops Drake and Drake connects with some kicks on Evans and hits a standing shooting star press and covers for a near fall. Evans is now put in a headlock and Evans breaks free and slams Drake. Page is tagged in and Evans kicks Page and tags in Lee. Smokes is tagged in and Lee smokes Smokes and takes out the rest of his team. Lee and Kid take out Balor. In the ring Lee hits a powerbomb on Smokes and Page breaks the pin. Legacy is tagged in and Balor is tagged in. Legacy is quadruple teamed and Page covers Legacy for a two count. All hell breaks loose in the ring with all eight men beating on each other. Back in the ring, Page and Legacy punch each other and then both kick each other. Balor and Lee are tagged in. Balor tries for a superplex but Lee knocks him down and stomps on him. Lee slams down Balor and gets the win.

Winners: Laredo Kid, Dragon Lee, Je'Von Evans & Sean Legacy

Trick Williams warms up backstage and we also see Mike Santana pacing ahead of their match.

Oba Femi is with Stevie Turner and Robert Stone and they tell Femi that Ava is on her way. Jasper Troy comes in and tells Femi his time is up. Stone and Turner stand there with their contract for their match.

Sol Ruca and Zaria ask Tatum Paxley when she didn't put her name in for the NXT Title. Izzi Dame comes in and tells Paxley that Ruca and Zaria aren't her friends.

Luca Crusafino comes up to Tony D'Angelo and tells D'Angelo that he knows D'Angelo doesn't trust him, so he's done something to prove his loyalty. He's got them a match against High Ryze. D'Angelo asks why he didn't ask for his permission if this concerns The Family. Crusafino says they're not really a family anymore.

Match 5 - TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams(c) -vs- Mike Santana

Williams and Santana lock up and Williams gets Santana in the corner. Williams slams down Santana and then slaps him. Santana sends Williams into the corner and starts punching him. Santana slams down Williams and covers him for two. Santana then hits a Senton and then covers for two. Williams slams down Santana and hits a jumping neck breaker and covers Santana for two. Williams suplexes Santana and covers him again for a near fall. Williams kicks Santana and Santana blocks one of the kicks and starts chopping Williams. Santana drop kicks Williams sending him outside the ring. Santana goes for a suicide dive and Williams walks away and starts walking around the ring. Santana comes out from over the ropes and flies onto Williams and we cut to a commercial.

Back on NXT, Williams has Santana in a half crab and Santana kicks his way out of it. Santana clobbers Williams and slams into Williams in the corner. Santana punches Williams in the corner and Williams slams Santana into the turnbuckle. Williams hits the Trick Kick and covers for a near fall. Williams mounts Santana and starts punching him and then places him in a body hold. Williams kicks down Santana and then puts him in a headlock. Santana tries to punch out of the hold and Williams punches Santana back and then chops him. Williams goes for a kick and Santana superkicks Williams. They trade punches and Santana hits a Death Valley Driver on Williams and then punches Williams down. Santana connects with a forearm and hits a stunner on Williams and covers for two. Santana hits a cannonball on Williams in the corner and covers for a near fall. Santana climbs the ropes and comes down with a 450 Splash and covers Williams who grabs the ropes to break the pin. Santana goes to Spin the Block and Williams rolls out of the ring. Williams grabs Elijah's guitar as he sits in the crowd and smashes it. AJ Francis and Casey Navarro come down and attack Santana allowing Williams to hit The Trick Shot and pin Santana.

Winner and STILL TNA World Champion: Trick Williams

After the match, Williams leaves with AJ & Casey as we get the end credits.