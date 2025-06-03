More WWE Departures Could Be on the Way

WWE could be on the verge of announcing additional talent departures following the recent wave of releases that shocked the wrestling world.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez hinted that more names might be leaving WWE soon. While he did not confirm any specific individuals, Alvarez suggested that the situation remains fluid and that further exits should not be ruled out.

“I’ve been told that there might be other WWE departures as well, so this might not be the end,” Alvarez stated on the show.

One name drawing attention amid this speculation is The Miz. Long considered one of WWE’s most loyal and enduring performers, Miz has sparked concern among fans after quietly removing several references to WWE from his social media accounts. Alvarez addressed the odd timing of this move.

“The Miz removing references to WWE from his social media would be a weird move to do if you’re not being released,” he observed. “So yeah, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

At this time, WWE has yet to make an official statement regarding any further roster cuts, and The Miz remains listed on the company’s active roster. However, with behind-the-scenes changes ongoing and the company’s business strategies evolving post-TKO merger, nothing appears off the table.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member