WWE Raw Viewership Slips to 2.6 Million, Still Holds Top 10 Spot Globally

WWE Raw continued its run on Netflix with a packed episode on May 26, but viewership experienced a slight dip compared to the week before. Despite the decline, Raw still maintained its presence in Netflix’s global top 10.

According to data from Netflix, the May 26 edition of WWE Raw ranked sixth globally, dRawing 2.6 million viewers and generating 4.8 million hours watched. That marked a minor decrease from the previous week’s 2.7 million views and 5.0 million hours watched. Raw remained a top 10 show in 15 countries. Topping the chart again was Sirens: Limited Series, which drew a dominant 18.2 million views.

The May 26 episode opened with Seth Rollins and his new faction delivering a confident in-ring address. Rollins made it clear that he intended to win the upcoming Money in the Bank match and reclaim championship gold. Later that night, Rollins backed up his words by qualifying for the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. He was joined by Penta, who also secured his spot with a win.

In other action, Rusev made quick work of Akira Tozawa, dominating their match in short order.

The night ended in chaos when CM Punk stormed the ring during the closing segment. Punk attacked Rollins and hit him with a devastating GTS before escaping through the crowd, sending a clear message as tensions between the two continue to build.