Wardlow's Extended AEW Absence Explained

AEW star Wardlow has not been seen on television since March 2024, and the reasons for his extended absence have now been revealed.

Wardlow has been sidelined due to a mix of physical setbacks and outside opportunities. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the powerhouse wrestler suffered a labrum injury in spring 2024, which was then aggravated by a car accident that occurred during his time away. While the accident did not cause the injury, it reportedly made the condition worse.

Despite these issues, Wardlow was able to secure what sources described as a “very appropriate and special” television role earlier in 2025. He has since been medically cleared to compete again, but AEW is being cautious about his return.

Following a meeting with AEW President Tony Khan, both sides agreed it would not be beneficial to bring Wardlow back to TV only to pull him again shortly afterward due to his other commitments. The decision was made to hold off on his return until the timing aligns with both his acting role and AEW’s long-term plans.

Wardlow’s most recent AEW match was a World Title bout against Samoa Joe in March 2024. Fightful also confirmed that Wardlow remains under a long-term AEW contract and has no plans to leave the promotion in the near future.

